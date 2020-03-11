WSOU staff members lend a hand to Community FoodBank of NJ

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — While other students were heading off for spring break, students from Seton Hall University’s WSOU 89.5 FM took time on Feb. 28 to volunteer at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The team of station staff members sorted and packed food for distribution to food pantries, soup kitchens and families throughout northern New Jersey. More than 160 boxes were filled with food and other necessities for those in need.

“For years now, WSOU has held an annual food drive for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and for 2020 we wanted to up our involvement with this vital community resource,” said WSOU staff representative Kaleigh Diamond, who organized this staff event. “Volunteering our time gave the staff a better understanding of what happens to the food we collect each year, as well as providing the food bank with the essential labor they need to provide for those who are hungry.”

WSOU’s 2019 food drive for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey collected more than 1,200 pounds, enough to provide more than 1,500 meals. Many people in WSOU’s coverage area, which includes New York City and northern Jersey, are impacted by not having enough to eat. In New Jersey alone, nearly one million people require food assistance, including more than 270,000 children.

“This is an example of how one good thing by a broadcaster leads to another good thing,” WSOU general manager Mark Maben said. “Student involvement with the station’s annual food drive has now led to students volunteering in the community. From our work raising awareness about hunger and food insecurity to our annual clothing drive to collecting water for Newark residents, student-run WSOU has real community impact.”

Photos Courtesy of Sabrina Saroza and Mark Maben