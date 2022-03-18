Maplewood man is victim of strong-armed robbery on March 16

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At approximately 1 a.m. on this date Wednesday, March 16, an 18-year-old Maplewood resident was the victim of a strong-armed robbery — no weapons were involved — in the 330 block of Boyden Avenue, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department.

The victim reported that he had gone outside for a jog. While jogging on Boyden Avenue, the victim observed two individuals walking toward him. As the victim approached the suspects, he attempted to go around them. One of the suspects jumped toward the victim and punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall. At that time the suspects assaulted the victim while making demands for his belongings. The victim was able to get up and run away from them; the suspects did not get any of the victim’s belongings. The victim did not see which way the suspects fled. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non–life-threatening injuries; however, the injuries sustained were serious enough for the victim to be admitted for further treatment.

Detectives have obtained a statement from the victim and are investigating the incident. Detectives have not determined if a vehicle is involved at this point. Detectives have been canvassing the area for witnesses and video. Police have learned that the suspects were surveilling the area on foot for a while prior to this incident. The public is encouraged to call the police when they observe suspicious activity. Any person who wishes to provide information can contact Detective Lt. Michael Palmerezzi at 973-761-7913 or mpalmerezzi@twp.maplewood.nj.us.