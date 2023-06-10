Maplewood offers program for older drivers

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The township is offering a “CarFit” program to help mature drivers find the safest “fit” in their cars.

The program is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Ave., Maplewood.

The announcement of the program says that as people age, changes in the body can affect driving ability and safety behind the wheel and older drivers can make individual adjustments to find their best “person to vehicle fit.”

CarFit is a 15 to 20 minute personal assessment where trained technicians will assist people in adjusting vehicle components for a better fit.

The event is by appointment only. Contact Maplewood Police Department Sgt. Scott Reeves, 973-761-7911 or at sreeves@maplewoodnj.com to make an appointment.