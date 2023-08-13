Maplewood park hosts House Music Festival

By on Comments Off on Maplewood park hosts House Music Festival

Maliz Versatility, a singer, songwriter and choreographer performs “It’s All About Love” during the House Music Festival in Memorial Park on Saturday.

MAPLEWOOD — The House Music Festival was held Saturday in Memorial Park.

The event was put on by Community Music Enrichment, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote diversified music genres for greater awareness and enjoyment to the public through public music events.

Community Music Enrichment puts on and runs free music festivals and concerts in cooperation with local governments. The organization says that it raises money through sponsorships, vendor space and rental fees.

There were lots of vendors at the House Music Festival in Maplewood.

  ,

Maplewood park hosts House Music Festival added by on
View all posts by Editor →