Mayor orders buildings close by 11 p.m.

WEST ORANGE — The mayor has ordered that all township buildings with the exception of those used by emergency responders must close by 11 p.m.

Mayor Susan McCartney said she issued this order primarily because Township Council meetings have been lasting too long.

“Over the past few months, despite the Council President’s attempts to end Council meetings by 11 p.m., recent Council meetings have lasted until 2 and 3 am, pushing the limits of reason and efficiency,” McCartney wrote in announcing the order.

“This strain on the members of our staff, the public who deserve to see your deliberations in the ‘light of day’ and the cost of security personnel required at the meeting makes this practice untenable,” she wrote.

McCartney said she does not have direct authority over meeting rules and practices so she cannot declare a meeting ended so she must take different actions to deal with the problem.

The order declares that all public buildings are to be closed at 11 p.m. except for police, fire and other building uses required during emergencies declared by the mayor.

Township personnel and vendors supporting meetings have permission to wrap up and politely excuse themselves at 11 p.m. on any Council meeting night, the order says.

“I am not recommending any proposals to limit the public from expressing their views, whereby, I recommend the Council president sincerely thank the public for their participation and explain the Order to close,” she wrote. “The Planning Board and Zoning Board limit their meetings to 11 p.m., with a commitment to not start any new issue or application at 10:30 p.m. “