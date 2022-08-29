3-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — A three-alarm fire was reported late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22, at 206 Millburn Ave. in Millburn in a 40-unit apartment complex.

The Millburn Fire Department received reports of black smoke pouring out of a window at 8:56 p.m. at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire in the rear cockloft of the building.

With assistance from Millburn police, the entire apartment complex was evacuated and no resident injuries were reported.

Initial firefighters on scene stretched multiple hand lines into the structure to locate, confine and extinguish the fire. They also utilized vertical ventilation techniques on the roof to remove smoke and pressure within the structure.

“The fire appears to be accidental in nature,” Millburn fire Chief Robert Echavarria said. “Preliminary reports indicate an electrical fire in the attic.”

Surrounding fire departments from South Essex, West Orange, Summit, Springfield, Union, Caldwell, Livingston and Orange responded to the incident.

Three minor injuries — two firefighters and one police officer — were treated on scene.

Officials said six residents were displaced and the Red Cross set up a reception area at the Bauer Community Center in Taylor Park to assist them.