Essex County middle schoolers recognized as finalists in oratorical competition at Seton Hall U.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Saturday, Feb. 26, seven Essex Country seventh- and eighth-grade boys were recognized as finalists in the 24th annual Belford V. Lawson Oratorical Competition. The seven students shared more than $5,000 in cash and prizes, including an Acer Chromebook, medal and cash to open a savings account at a local bank. LAZ Parking was the presenting sponsor of the contest, which challenges students to write and present speeches characterizing how Martin Luther King Jr. might view the events of today. The finalists were among dozens of middle school boys participating in the contest this year. The event was hosted by the Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and held at Seton Hall University.

“This competition represents more than what happens on the stage for these young African American men,” competition Chairperson Brian Agnew said. “It’s about developing their self-confidence through public speaking, the command of the English language and building a passion for social justice in our next generation.”

This year’s finalists were:

Newark resident Lateef Aiyemi, a seventh-grader at Clinton Hill Middle School in Newark.

Newark resident Julius Carter, a seventh-grader at North Star Academy Middle School in Newark.

Montclair resident Reeves Fils-Aime, a seventh-grader at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair.

East Orange resident Kamsiyochukwu Keke, an eighth-grader at Far Brook School in Millburn.

South Orange resident Zachary Richardson, a seventh-grader at Far Brook School in Millburn.

Newark resident Raven G. Williamson, a seventh-grader at KIPP Newark Community Prep in Newark.

Newark resident Zaa’khir Witherspoon, an eighth-grader at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark.

ABC News anchor and national correspondent Derricke Dennis served as master of ceremony.

“The number seven has historical significance because it represents the number of founders of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the nation’s first intercollegiate Greek fraternity, founded in 1906 at Cornell University,” said Dennis, who is himself a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. “In a world full of opportunity, it was an honor to watch these young men seize the moment to creatively remind us of our responsibility to lift each other up.”

“We were excited to partner with the Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation to welcome and host this year’s Belford V. Lawson Oratorical Competition at Seton Hall University,” said Ray Wilkinson, senior and president of the Phi Eta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at SHU. “We hope, as college students, to serve as an inspiration to these young men and hope they will follow in our footsteps pursuing advanced degrees, maybe even considering Seton Hall University in the college selection process.”

“As a community, we celebrate these brave young men for having the courage to take control of their destiny and changing the course of their lives through hard work, stretching boundaries and stepping up,” said Dele Oladapo, president of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.