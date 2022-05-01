JFS to hold ‘An Evening of Laughter’ on June 1, honor volunteers

MILLBURN, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ will hold its annual gala, “An Evening of Laughter,” on Wednesday, June 1, outdoors at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun in Short Hills. The evening will feature a performance by comedian Ryan Hamilton. This year, JFS is honoring the legacy of Maxine Myers and renaming its volunteer department the Maxine Myers JFS Volunteer Services Department.

Myers was a cherished friend, benefactor and longtime board member at JFS who provided leadership funding to assist with JFS Safety Net, the Horizon endowment and the Rachel Coalition endowment. Myers assisted JFS in establishing its Legacy Society and Major Gifts Society.

At the event, JFS will also be honoring some of its volunteers. Stephanie Gerstein, of West Orange, will receive the Maxine Myers Volunteer Award; Gary Berger, of Maplewood, will receive the COVID-19 Response Programs Award; Susan Rueda, of Nutley, will receive the Reading Buddies Award; Paul Brownstein, of Livingston, will receive the Older Adult Programs Award; and Ayne Klein-Chasid, of East Hanover, will receive the Medicare Counseling Program Award.

To purchase tickets, visit www.jfsmetrowest.org/eol2022.