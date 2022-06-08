Men of Essex, Inc., to hold 64th Essex Awards ceremonies on June 15

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Men of Essex, Inc., has selected Newark Academy tennis phenom Nicholas Kotzen as the recipient of the 64th annual Essex Award.

Kotzen was a standout tennis player and was selected first team all-state and All-American. He will attend Columbia University on a full tennis scholarship in the fall.

The 64th Essex Awards ceremonies will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 via webcast by D-1Media Pro at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/d1-media-pro/evt7ffd3ba67d.

The program will be held on Wednesday, June 15, promptly at 7 p.m.

Since 1959, the Men of Essex has honored only the very best Essex County high school athletes and scholar-athletes for their achievements on the athletic field and in the classroom. It is recognized statewide as a prestige salute and annual rite of spring in Essex County scholastic circles.

Interim Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens will deliver the keynote address and legendary basketball coach Greg Tynes will receive the Community Service Award.

The Men of Essex has selected the following scholar-athletes:

2022 Essex Award Winner

Nicolas Kotzen – Newark Academy.

2022 Scholar-Athletes

Nicolas Ong, Bloomfield High School.

Taylor Sconiers, Bloomfield High School.

Emily Katoni, Columbia High School.

Ahmad Nalls, East Orange Campus High School.

Julia Davisson, Millburn High School.

Jayson Levy, Millburn High School.

Rachel Lutsky, Millburn High School.

Ryan Park, Millburn High School.

Liliana Tomko, Millburn High School.

Ayantu Flowers, Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Zachary Seeve, Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Kate Weinstein, Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Patricia Columbia-Walsh, Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Konrad Czyzewski, Newark Academy.

Jaden Oates, St. Benedict’s Prep.

2022 Outstanding Athletes

Baseball – Nick Bergamotto, Caldwell High School.

Basketball (girls) – Tayla Thomas, Montclair Immaculate.

Basketball (boys) – Zahmorian Singleton, Newark Central High School.

Cross country (girls) – Emma Friedrich, Columbia High School.

Cross country (boys) – Zachary Liu -Walter, Millburn High School

Fencing (girls) – Lindsey Minor, Columbia High School.

Fencing (boys) – Andrew Deng, Newark Academy.

Fencing (boys) – Michael Pyo, Newark Academy.

”• Field hockey – Gianna Puorro, West Essex High School.

Field hockey – Cait Lutz, West Essex High School.

Football (offense) – Damon Phillips, East Orange Campus High School.

Football (defense) – Justin Evans-Jenkins, Irvington High School.

Football (defense) – Kyle Louis, East Orange Campus High School.

Football (defense) – Chris Corbo, West Essex High School.

Football (defense) – Nick Conforti, Seton Hall Prep.

Lacrosse (boys) – David Whelan, Seton Hall Prep.

Soccer (girls) – Molly Brumbach, Montclair High School,

Soccer (boys) – Edward Dolgov, Seton Hall Prep.

Soccer (boys) – Zaiden James, Seton Hall Prep.

Soccer (boys) – Ari Rosu, West Orange High School.

Softball – Sophia Kiseloski, Mount St. Dominic.

Swimming (girls) – Ela Habjan,Montclair High School.

Swimming (boys) – Finn Coogan-Russell, Caldwell High School.

Tennis (girls) – Saniya Sinkar and Olivia Li, (doubles), Millburn High School.

Track (girls) – Kiya Lawson, Montclair High School.

Track (boys) – Makhi Green, West Orange High School.

Volleyball (girls) – Patricia Rakova, Verona High School.

Wrestling (girls) – Kira Pipkins, Bloomfield High School.

Wrestling (girls) – Gianna Faura, Bloomfield High School.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter, Jerry Simon, Felicia Laguerre Owens, Rich Morris, Arthur Paulina, Taylor Iraggi, Buzz 1441, and Yogi Berra Museum.