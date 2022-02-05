NJAW plans for temporary treatment change in plants serving local areas

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — As part of an annual maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. These surface water treatment plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties.

“This periodic, scheduled change in disinfectant is a standard water treatment practice that allows us to continue to provide safe, high-quality water for our customers,” said Matthew Csik, NJAW director of water quality and environmental compliance. “We perform this distribution system maintenance program every year as an added measure to further disinfect the pipelines in our distribution system.”

The temporary treatment process will begin the week of Feb. 7 and continue until the end of April. During this period, some customers may notice a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water. This is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete. Customers who wish to reduce the taste of chlorine can place water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight to dissipate chlorine faster.

“We will continue to monitor water quality in the system to continue to provide service that meets or is better than federal and state drinking water standards,” Csik said.

The temporary treatment change applies to NJAW customers in the following communities in Essex County: Irvington, Maplewood and Millburn.

New Jersey American Water has used chloramines in its water treatment process since the 1970s. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com.

In addition, due to ongoing water treatment plant upgrades at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, NJAW has temporarily shut down the fluoridation system. The company anticipates that fluoridation will resume by the end of this year. Fluoride is considered a drinking water additive and the temporary absence will have no impact on the quality of distributed water. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and, under “Water Quality,” select “Fluoride.”