Short Hills Troop 17 welcomes newest Eagle Scouts

MILLBURN, NJ — Scout BSA Troop 17 and the Scouts’ families recently gathered at St. Rose of Lima Church in the Short Hills section of Millburn to honor the troop’s four newest Eagle Scouts: Ander Berman, a 15-year-old freshman at Millburn High School; Patrick Ragno and Taylor Brentjens, 18-year-old seniors at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City; and Matthew Faughnan, an 18-year-old senior at Oratory Prep in Summit.

Guests of honor who addressed the audience and presented the awards included Millburn Mayor Maggee Miggins, Deputy Mayor DianneThall-Eglow, Knights of Columbus Council 6386 Trustee Fred Hrinuk and Troop 17 Committee Chairperson Graceann Bisig. Monsignor Robert Harahan of St. Rose of Lima Church gave the invocation.

Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is an extraordinary achievement that bears testament to years of hard work, dedication and service. Fewer than 5 percent of all Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Berman represents the fourth generation of Eagle Scouts in his family, and Faughnan is the seventh Eagle Scout in his family.

Each Eagle Scout candidate is required to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete an Eagle Scout project before his or her 18th birthday. Scouts who earn an additional five merit badges earn a Palm pin in addition to the Eagle medal. This year, Faughnan earned a Palm with his Eagle. The service projects completed by the Scouts benefit the community at large. Berman’s Eagle project involved the painting and refurbishing of the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry building in Maplewood, as well as organizing a food collection and distribution. Ragno’s Eagle project consisted of assisting in the rehabilitation and outfitting of a dormitory for girls in a school run by the Sisters of the Holy Family in Liberia. Brentjens made winter shelters for community cats for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center. Faughnan built 21 bog bridges in the Wildflower and Forest Preserve in the South Mountain Reservation.

With this year’s four Eagle recipients, Troop 17 has now produced an impressive total of 148 Eagle Scouts since its founding in 1945.