Montclair State University graduate nursing program accredited by CCNE

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Master of Science in Nursing program at Montclair State University has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, a national accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

The preeminent accrediting agency in the country for nursing programs, CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of nursing curricula through a rigorous self-examination process involving consumers, employers, students, faculty, staff and members of the university community.

Earning the designation positions MSU’s School of Nursing — and its graduate students — at the forefront of the industry, and recognizes the program’s ability to prepare graduates to provide the highest quality of care.

“This accreditation provides our MSN graduates job market competitiveness and the ability to advance their education in nursing,” School of Nursing Dean Janice Smolowitz said. “We are grateful for the input, feedback and contributions from members of the university community, as well as our partners in the local community. CCNE is often referred to as being the voice of academic nursing by ensuring program accountability to the community of interest, so we recognize the importance of receiving this recognition.”

The university’s MSN program offers three areas of concentration — nursing administration, nursing education and clinical research coordination — in both online and in-person formats. It also offers three pathways to earning a graduate degree. In addition to the standard online MSN program, the online RN-MSN Bridge Program is designed for registered nurses who have a bachelor’s degree in another academic discipline. There is also a Pre-Licensure MSN program for students with a non-nursing bachelor’s degree who wish to become a registered nurse and pursue a graduate degree.

“In order to help solve the health care industry’s most pressing challenges, nurses need affordable, accessible pathways to earn new credentials and expand their skill sets,” Smolowitz said. “Our graduate programs are designed to develop the next generation of leaders in the field.”