Montclair HS girls swim team splashes to SEC/Essex County title; boys take second place

NEWARK — In the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships, the Montclair High School girls swim team took the top prize, and the boys took second place to Seton Hall Prep. The final score for the boys was 268.5 to SHP’s 289. The girls’ final score was 217, a 35-point lead over second-place Livingston. The Championships were held in the NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark.

Individually, Devon Muldoon, a senior, was the recipient for the third year in a row of the Cullen Jones Award for the Most Valuable Swimmer at the Essex County Swimming Championships, earning 32 points for her team. Ela Habjan, a freshman, also earned 32 points and broke the Essex County/SEC record in the 50 free and the 100 back.

The boys held first place throughout much of the meet, only to drop a few points during the 100 breaststroke, allowing Seton Hall to slip into first place. The girls held their position consistently throughout the competition with their lead growing as they went.

The girls squad had six first-place wins:

The 200 medley relay (Devon Muldoon, Lily Foung, Ela Habjan, Mia Padberg) and the 400 free relay (Devon Muldoon, Sol Jordan, Mia Padberg, Ela Habjan)

Ela Habjan, freshman, 50 free (24:07) and 100 back (57:12)

Devon Muldoon, junior, 200 individual medley (2:07:99) and 500 freestyle (5:09:21)

Two third-place scores:

Lily Foung, sophomore, 100 breast (1:09:60)

Mia Padberg, senior, 200 IM (2:17:81).

Although the boys had no first-place wins, consistent placement in the top 12 kept them competitive and won them the Essex County second-place trophy

Second-place scores:

200-yard medley relay (Alex Petroff, Leo Powers, Marcos Gutierrez, and Mizell Mceachin)

Tommy White, senior, 200-yard free (1:46:31) and 100 butterfly (52:10)

Third-place scores:

Jarret Driever, junior, 200 IM (2:02:03) and 500 free (4:56:85)

Spyros Salatas, senior, 100 free (49:19) and 100 back (54:18)

Alex Petroff, junior, 100 back (53:64)

Fourth-place scores:

Alex Petroff, junior, 200 free (1:50:95)

Leo Powers, sophomore, 200 IM (2:04:55)

The Montclair Mounties swim team has had a great season so far with both the girls and the boys squads being undefeated. The final meet before the state tournament will be against Millburn on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Montclair State Panzer Pool.