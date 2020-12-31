Mountainside Medical Center receives 2020 Press Ganey Award

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Mountainside Medical Center’s behavioral health inpatient unit has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

The behavioral health inpatient unit at Mountainside Medical Center encompasses a multidisciplinary team that delivers specially-trained care using an array of techniques, including mental health counseling, therapy, depression treatments and psychiatric support. The behavioral health program provides a complete continuum of care from crisis to outpatient. The patients are welcomed by a team of psychiatrists, nurses, licensed social workers and creative arts clinicians, who are skilled at communication and use a multidisciplinary team approach to patient care.

“The caregivers and staff of Mountainside Medical Center touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” Press Ganey Chairperson and CEO Patrick Ryan said. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

“This award represents an important recognition in measuring, understanding and improving the delivery of care we aim to achieve each day,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “We receive continuous praise from patients regarding the compassion and understanding of their illness, which is key to our staff winning this prestigious award. Taking care of our community is our highest priority and it is important that we continuously strive to improve our performance.”