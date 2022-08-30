Come sing Mozart and Beethoven with the Oratorio Society of NJ

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Oratorio Society of New Jersey will begin rehearsals for its 70th anniversary season at Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave. in Montclair. The first concert of the season, scheduled for Nov. 19, will feature Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy.

Singers in all vocal parts — soprano, alto, tenor and bass — are welcome to join the choir. OSNJ does not require auditions but does expect that new members will have prior choral singing experience and an ability to read music.

Rehearsals take place every Tuesday evening. After the first rehearsal, all subsequent rehearsals will take place from 8 to 10 p.m.

OSNJ will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination plus at least one booster for all members. Also, OSNJ will require that singers wear face masks during rehearsal.

For additional information on OSNJ, visit oratoriosocietynj.org.