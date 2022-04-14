LPGA to hold Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in May

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Ladies Professional Golf Association returns to northern New Jersey May 11 through 15, as the Cognizant Founders Cup will take place at historic Upper Montclair Country Club. With a focus on engaging and empowering women in sports and business, the prestigious event pays tribute to the 13 founding members of the LPGA, back in 1950, including surviving founders Marlene Bauer Hagge and Shirley Spork.

Enjoy an exciting week of family entertainment, as the greatest professional golfers in the world compete in one of the most celebrated tournaments on the LPGA calendar. Among the event’s beneficiaries is LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, a nonprofit junior golf program that positively impacts more than 90,000 girls who are learning and loving the game.

General admission tickets are available for purchase daily or one pass for the full five-day week. Veterans, first responders, active military, and juniors ages 17 and younger receive free general admission. Hospitality packages are available for individuals and corporations seeking a more intimate experience, with complimentary on-site parking available with all ticket purchases.

Upper Montclair Country Club is one of only a few country clubs worldwide known to have hosted tournaments for all three professional golf tours, including the LPGA in 1979-1980, 1983-1984 and 2007-2009. Long considered one of New Jersey’s premier golf clubs, this legendary A.W. Tillinghast golf course design underwent a major renovation in the 1950s, directed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., transforming Upper Montclair Country Club into its present 27-hole championship layout. The acclaimed venue, which has hosted hundreds of the world’s best players for many decades, will challenge defending champion Jin Young Ko and the elite field of 144 LPGA Tour golfers.

Enjoy the action as Wednesday, May 11, is Pro-Am Day, with tournament rounds taking place Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 15. A full lineup of interactive events, including complimentary lessons from LPGA and PGA professionals will take place throughout the week.

For individual and week-long ticket packages, along with an assortment of hospitality options and spectator information, visit www.thefounderslpga.com.