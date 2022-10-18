Montclair State again named a Fulbright HSI Leader

MONTCLAIR, NJ — For the second consecutive year, the U.S. Department of State has recognized Montclair State University for its commitment to providing life-changing educational opportunities.

The department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Oct. 12 that it has named the university a 2022 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader, one of only 43 colleges and universities in the country to earn the federal designation.

The honor marks the second-straight year Montclair has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader. The university was one of 35 schools to be named an inaugural Fulbright HSI Leader in 2021.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. Since its inception more than 75 years ago, the Fulbright Program has given more than 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research abroad, exchanging ideas and contributing to finding solutions to complex international challenges.

Since 2008, it has provided eight Montclair State students and 86 international Fulbright students who studied at Montclair State, chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential, with the opportunity to engage in high-quality educational opportunities abroad.

Montclair State was chosen as a Fulbright HSI Leader for its noteworthy level of engagement with the Fulbright Program and for its success in helping students and faculty benefit from a variety of on-campus Fulbright initiatives, including the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, the Fulbright Gateway Program, the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, the Fulbright Visiting Scholars Program, the Fulbright Development Initiative, the Fulbright Features at Montclair State newsletter, and Fulbright Association and alumni events.

Designated an HSI in 2016, Montclair State has created an inclusive environment to support the success of all Hispanic students, faculty and staff through its Office of Hispanic Initiatives. Approximately 41 percent of the university’s incoming class for the fall 2022 semester and 29 percent of the total undergraduate student body identifies as Hispanic.

“Montclair State University is committed to providing educational opportunities that truly change the trajectory of students’ lives,” said Junius J. Gonzales, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We are honored to be recognized by the Department of State for our engagement with this flagship initiative, and we look forward to creating even more experiential learning opportunities for students from all corners of the world.”