Montclair State expands partnership with Union County College

MONTCLAIR, NJ — In an effort to meet the community and labor market needs of Union County residents and provide students with convenient access to affordable, quality higher education, Montclair State University and Union County College have announced a partnership that will offer degree programs at UCC’s University Center in Scotch Plains.

The agreement was signed Feb. 3 at a meeting of N.J. community college presidents on the MSU campus.

The University Center programs, which will be in place for the fall 2022 semester, will be open to students with an associate degree or equivalent. Montclair will lead the admissions process, and priority will be given to UCC graduates who have obtained an associate degree. MSU students can also take classes at the University Center, and UCC students will be able to register for courses on the MSU campus.

A total of three bachelor completion programs will be offered, including business, computer science and education, as well as graduate degrees in business and educational leadership.

“We are excited that this partnership not only strengthens our relationship with Union County College, but represents a major step forward in meeting the needs of students who seek an affordable and accessible college education,” MSU President Jonathan Koppell said. “Offering options that complement our traditional model of in-person, on-campus learning needs to be part of Montclair’s future and the future of higher education.”

Students pursuing a bachelor’s degree at MSU will be able to enroll in all required junior- and senior-level courses offered at the University Center; full-time students who have earned an associate degree from UCC and transfer to the University Center may earn an MSU bachelor’s degree within a four-year period.

The programming is also part of a continued effort to address the needs of transfer students — who currently make up about one-third of MSU’s undergraduate population — and make transfer opportunities more accessible.

The University Center building where students will take classes is owned by UCC and has undergone recent renovations that include new study spaces for students, computer labs and additional classroom space. The Scotch Plains campus, in addition to housing the University Center, is also home to the college’s virtual campus.

“We are excited to partner with Montclair State University to provide additional opportunities for our students,” UCC President Margaret M. McMenamin said. “Now, Union County College graduates will be able to conveniently and affordably pursue their bachelor’s degree with Montclair right here in Union County, at the University Center on our Scotch Plains campus. Helping our students achieve their dreams is our top priority.”

For more information on MSU’s partnership with UCC, visit montclair.edu/admissions/montclair-union-county.