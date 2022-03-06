Montclair State launches online certificate in customer- and user-experience research

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Montclair State University is now offering an online graduate certificate program in customer- and user-experience research, according to a March 1 press release.

Designed to meet the growing need for professionals in the field of customer experience and user experience, the 13.5-credit, five-course program builds student expertise in understanding the needs of customers and the users of technological devices and services. The flexible, short-term online certificate provides an accelerated path to develop this highly specialized skill set.

“The program is very empowering because it trains students to listen and respond effectively to customer needs, and to help their organizations improve the products and services we use every day,” said Christopher Donoghue, associate professor and graduate program coordinator of the certificate.

In just 10 months, new students can gain the technical skills and software competencies needed to carry out customer surveys, focus groups and usability tests. They can also use the credits they acquire toward a Master of Arts in social research and analysis.

Individuals with bachelor’s degrees in fields such as sociology, psychology and anthropology are highly valued in this industry because of their interest in people and human behavior. Those with specialized skills in business, computer science and mathematics also possess advantages.

“Competitors in the job market with training in both customer and user experience are sometimes called ‘unicorns’ because they can fill a job opening with a multifaceted skill set. User-experience researchers are more valuable when they understand survey methods, as are consumer-experience researchers when they understand what goes into the testing of an app,” Donoghue said.

For more information on Montclair State’s online graduate programs, visit montclair.edu/online.