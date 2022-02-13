Montclair State University issues $13 million in relief aid payments to students

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University announced Feb. 8 that it will disburse more than $13 million in aid to students throughout the month of February from its share of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

Funds awarded under this program at MSU include an allocation of more than $2 million of funds originally designated for institutional needs. These payments will bring the total pandemic relief aid provided to students since spring 2020 to more than $60 million.

“We are opting to distribute these additional funds to students in recognition of the many challenges they have faced during the pandemic,” MSU Vice President for Finance and treasurer Donna McMonagle said.

Beginning Feb. 7, students are being notified of their eligibility via their MSU email to receive a portion of funds set aside for direct payments. Funds will be awarded to the students with the greatest individual need after review of current available financial aid and payment information.

Students who may not be eligible for these funds still have an opportunity to apply for relief funds; students were sent a separate survey to determine their eligibility. Students should also be aware they may be eligible for reconsideration of their financial aid package if their circumstances have changed due to the pandemic.

In addition, the university has also expended a significant portion of federal relief aid to protect the campus community against COVID-19 and support student success, including purchasing protective equipment and advanced air filters, upgrading technology, hiring additional tutors and success coaches, expanding access to mental health services, and providing ongoing support for the University Health Center in its pandemic response efforts.

“It is important to us to proactively address the needs of all of our students so they can continue to persist in their studies,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Wendy Lin-Cook said. “Many of our students continue to experience financial hardship as a result of the pandemic, so we wanted to create an opportunity for any student to have access to relief funds should they be in need.”

For more information on financial aid at Montclair State University, visit montclair.edu/red-hawk-central/financial-aid/.