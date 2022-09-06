Montclair State welcomes largest total enrollment in school history

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University is growing.

As a new school year began Sept. 1, Montclair State — already the second-largest university in New Jersey — welcomed another record-breaking incoming class and the largest total enrollment in its history.

The institution welcomed 4,040 students to campus for the fall 2022 semester as part of the Class of 2026. It is the largest first-year class in Montclair State’s 114-year history, a feat accomplished for the second consecutive year under President Jonathan Koppell. It also pushes the total university enrollment to more than 21,696 students, which is also the largest student body in school history.

Underscoring the university’s mission of providing access to affordable higher education, the Class of 2026 is record-breaking in size, diversity and quality.

The newest students hail from 39 states and 21 countries — up from 32 states and 11 countries in 2021 — and 42 percent are the first in their families to attend college. According to MSU, 41 percent of the incoming class identifies as Hispanic, further bolstering the university’s status as New Jersey’s largest Hispanic-serving institution. The class also boasts a 3.3 cumulative high school grade-point average for the second consecutive year.

“Students are becoming increasingly choosy about where they go to college,” Koppell said. “They want to attend a school that is not only going to allow them to learn while doing through hands-on opportunities, but is also going to give them the highest possible return on the investment they’re making in themselves. Montclair’s unique combination of affordability, high-quality education and research productivity is unparalleled in New Jersey. We are delivering for students and they are taking notice.”

Montclair will administer 55 percent more institutional financial aid this year than last year, and the majority of the incoming class will receive assistance.

“Now more than ever, people are recognizing that Montclair State University offers incredible value,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Wendy Lin-Cook said. “Students are drawn to us for our excellent academics, vibrant campus life, commitment to public service, dedication to student success and inclusive community.”

For more information on applying to Montclair State University, visit montclair.edu/admissions.