MSU School of Communication and Media launches Hawk+ digital streaming service

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University announced April 27 the launch of Hawk+ at www.hawkplus.tv, a free digital streaming platform that curates the best video content from across the school. The digital network provides SCM with the opportunity to aggregate content that is normally found across the SCM website, its social channels and student-focused media organizations.

Hawk+ will engage students, faculty, staff, alumni, and prospective students and their families. It will feature live and pre-recorded content from the school’s radio and TV stations, sporting events, musical and theater performances, student films, faculty projects, special events from across the university, and many other forms of educational content and programming.

“This is an exciting, groundbreaking platform that will give our current and future students additional opportunities to be thoroughly prepared for careers in digital media, content creation and production, and data analytics,” SCM Director Keith Strudler said. “We are thrilled that our development partner at Streamstak has created a unifying platform that will allow us to share many types of content in one place.”

“Colleges and universities create some of the most compelling content available,” said Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple-B Media, Streamstak’s parent company. “We are thrilled to partner with Montclair to launch a unified video platform that will enhance the university’s digital reach and storytelling ability.”

“This new platform is a model that other universities can use, and it solves an inherent problem that most schools face of how to organize and present their content to various audiences and stakeholders,” Canning continued.

Hawk+ is currently live as a web-based platform, and will be a fully connected experience and available for free via mobile and connected TV apps later this year.