New York Yankee great Willie Randolph to appear in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 19, former New York Yankees star Willie Randolph will be upstairs at Tierney’s Tavern in Montclair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to meet and mingle with guests who will receive an autographed, limited-edition bottle of his namesake Championz Gin upon making a $100 donation to the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center.

This exclusive release by Golden Bay Distillery pays homage to exceptional individuals who embody the spirit of a champion, like the legendary Willie Randolph himself, with only 2,530 sequentially numbered bottles available. All proceeds from the event benefit the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, founded by baseball legend Yogi Berra, a true Champion of respect, teamwork and sportsmanship.

A six-time All-Star, World Series champion and winner of the Silver Slugger Award in 1980, Randolph played with the Yankees from 1976 to 1988, served as the Yankees’ co-captain from 1986-1988 and remains one of the greatest players in Yankee history.

Beyond his playing career, Randolph served 11 seasons as a coach, contributing to the team’s four World Series championships from 1996-2000. Since Yogi Berra’s passing in 2015, Willie has remained deeply involved with the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, serving as co-chair of the Museum’s annual Celebrity Golf Outing and receiving the Yogi Berra Museum’s Best Teammate Award in 2018.

All proceeds from the Tierney’s event and a portion of proceeds from retail sales of his namesake gin will support the Museum’s education programs, which serve over 10,000 students annually.

Ticket donations to the event are limited to the first 150 guests and can be made in advance on the Museum’s website or in person at Tierney’s Tavern the night of the event on a first come, first served basis.

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. The Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.

Photo Courtesy of Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center