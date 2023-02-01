U.S. News ranks Montclair State online graduate programs among best in the country

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University’s online Master of Arts in educational leadership program is ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. The national ranking for the program is up four spots from 2022 and has improved for the fourth consecutive year.

Three other online graduate programs offered by Montclair State also placed among the nation’s best in the annual rankings.

The online Master of Science in business analytics program made its first appearance in the rankings at No. 38 in the nation, while the online MBA program ranked No. 85. The university’s Master of Science in information technology with a concentration in applied information technology is ranked No. 53. Also making its first appearance in the rankings, the university’s online Master of Science in nursing program ranked No. 124 in the nation in just its fifth year.

U.S. News program rankings are based on scores from five categories: student engagement, services and technologies, student excellence, faculty credentials and training, and opinions of academic experts.

“These recognitions by U.S. News & World Report are a testament to the dedication of our exceptional faculty and staff, as well as our continued commitment to providing high-quality online programs across disciplines,” said Junius Gonzales, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We are proud to offer a diverse learning environment that makes education accessible to all.”