New apartment building signing leases

ORANGE — Construction work on The Mural Lofts on Freeman Street has been completed and people are expected to begin moving in this September.

Reynolds Asset Management announced the completion of the new multi-family housing community in Orange’s Valley Art District.

Located at 606 Freeman St., The Mural Lofts are situated on the site of the former Orange Valley Hardware Store and have 103 residential units within the five-story building. Pre-leasing is now available with occupancy expected in September 2023, according to a press release from Reynolds.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome residents to this community and specifically to The Mural Lofts,” said Lou Reynolds, CEO of Reynolds Asset Management. “This project blends history with modern elements, while highlighting the dynamic artistic values of the area. We created a space where residents can enjoy top-of-the-line amenities and sophisticated finishes and also feel a deep connection to the region’s storied past.”

The multi-family development features eight studios, 59 one-bedroom, and 36 two-bedroom apartments each designed with high ceilings, open floor plans, and oversized windows, with rental rates between $1,900 and $2,900. Other amenities include a covered ground-floor parking garage as well as a rooftop lounge and grill areas, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and a business center.

In deepening its connection with the artistic neighborhood in which the property is situated, Reynolds Asset Management is working collaboratively with the West Orange Arts Council, a nonprofit with a mission of bringing art and people together, to commission an artist to create a mural that will be unveiled following the property’s grand opening later this year.

The Mural Lofts are two blocks from the Highland Avenue Train Station, the West Orange Arts Center, and several restaurants and shops. For more information about The Mural, visit: www.themuralnj.com.