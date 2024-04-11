New fiber to home network available in West Orange

WEST ORANGE — Optimum has announced the planned deployment of its 100% fiber-to-the-home network in Montclair and West Orange.

The network will enable residents and businesses to use Optimum’s Fiber Internet, TV, and phone services for the first time. Optimum Mobile services have already launched to customers in both markets and remain widely available across the Optimum footprint, according to a press release from the company.

“Optimum is extremely pleased to share plans to invest further in New Jersey by expanding our full suite of fiber products and connectivity services into Montclair and West Orange,” said Vic Pascarelli, vice president, general manager of Optimum Northeast. “We are committed to delivering reliable and ultra-fast fiber and award-winning 5G mobile connections across the state and look forward to providing these communities with a superior and seamless connectivity experience to keep them connected to the people, things, and experiences they value, anywhere they go.”

Optimum expects to begin offering fiber internet services in Montclair and West Orange by mid 2024. For more information on Optimum’s fiber network build and to learn when Optimum Fiber will be available in Montclair and West Orange, local residents can visit optimum.com/Montclair or optimum.com/ West-Orange.