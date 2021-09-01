Archdiocese to commemorate 9/11 anniversary with special Mass

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, and the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks with a remembrance ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St. in Newark, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m.

All are invited to attend the ceremony, which will feature a special Mass led by Tobin. This Mass will be a solemn and sacred opportunity to honor those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks while praying for those they left behind two decades ago.

“Until we join them in the Kingdom of Heaven, we will always miss those whose lives were tragically cut short just a few miles from our cathedral on 9/11,” Tobin said. “One can never truly recover from such a profound loss. But God’s love provides the ultimate comfort.”

The ceremony will also bring attention to three SFIC “remembrance scholarships” that were created in tribute to 9/11 victims. The first, the Patrick S. Murphy Scholarship, was established by Vera Murphy-Trayner in 2006 to honor her husband following his death in the World Trade Center. Murphy-Trayner and her daughter, Maggie Murphy, will participate in the Mass as gift bearers.

The other two scholarships were newly-endowed by Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark and Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Each of these scholarships helps fulfill the SFIC’s mission of providing partial-tuition assistance to economically disadvantaged children attending private and parochial schools within Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. Thanks to donors, approximately $150,000 will be given to those three scholarships as well as other schools in honor of the remembrance ceremony.

“The SFIC deeply cares about the innocent lives lost during the tragedy of 9/11, so we decided to hold this remembrance ceremony as a way of honoring their memory and helping their loved ones heal on the 20th anniversary,” said Edward J. Garcia, SFIC’s major gifts officer. “By offering these scholarships, we want to provide hope for the future while letting everyone know that the victims of 9/11 will never be forgotten.”