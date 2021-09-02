Baraka appointed by EPA to serve on Local Government Advisory Committee

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, along with 33 additional new members, has been appointed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee, EPA administrator Michael S. Regan announced in August. The 39-member LGAC will include 20 women, 16 people of color and representation from 30 different states, Tribal nations and U.S. territories, representing a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, towns and communities across the United States.

“I am grateful for the honor to work alongside my colleagues from across the country in solidarity with EPA administrator Regan on critical environmental issues impacting local governments. Newarkers have been working tirelessly for many decades to combat environmental injustice and ensure public health protections for our residents,” Baraka said. “I believe environmental challenges should not and cannot be addressed in isolation from the other urgent matters affecting U.S. cities. As such, I am especially looking forward to working with President Biden’s administration to advance its key priorities, including bold action to protect families from COVID-19, provide economic relief to American citizens, address our nation’s infrastructure challenges, tackle climate change, and advance racial equity and civil rights.”

“I’m honored to welcome this diverse, highly qualified group of local leaders who will bring valuable insight and experience to the agency,” Regan said. “EPA is counting on their input and collaboration to help achieve our mission to protect public health and the environment in every zip code. From tackling climate change to advancing environmental justice, we need local partners at the table to address our most pressing environmental challenges.”

EPA received more than 150 nominations following a solicitation in March 2021. The committee’s first meeting will be planned for this fall.