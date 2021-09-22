Forbes names NJ Transit as one of America’s best employers

NEWARK, NJ — Forbes has named NJ Transit to its “America’s Best Employers By State 2021” list. Of the 1,330 employers that made the final list, only 90 New Jersey organizations were included in the annual top pick ranking, which, according to Forbes, measures leading companies to identify those best-liked by employees. In 2018, NJ Transit was named one of the country’s top 500 employers in Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers 2018” list.

“Since taking office, we have prioritized the revitalization of NJ Transit, through investing in its talented and experienced workforce,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “I am proud to see our efforts continuing to pay off, and I congratulate (NJ Transit President and CEO) Kevin (Corbett) and the NJ Transit team on this important recognition.”

“NJ Transit is committed to providing our customers with excellent service, and that starts with the dedicated men and women who help keep New Jersey moving each and every day,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit board chairperson. “Achieving a place on Forbes’s America’s Best Employers list is a reflection of the agency’s goal to encourage and empower our employees.”

“I am very proud that for the second time since 2018, Forbes has recognized our efforts to create a culture of excellence at NJ Transit, along with our providing a stimulating, supportive and inclusive working environment for our nearly 12,000 employees,” Corbett said. “This Forbes distinction helps validate the hard work by many in our organization since 2018 to make NJ Transit an employer of choice in New Jersey.”

NJ Transit ranked 24th on the Forbes list of Best Employers in New Jersey.

To determine the list, Statista surveyed 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to share their opinions openly. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety in the work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.