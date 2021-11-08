Boakye selected as the new president of Essex County College

NEWARK, NJ — Augustine A. Boakye has been selected as the ninth president of Essex County College by the college’s board of trustees following a national search. Boakye assumed the office Nov. 1, after serving as interim president since July 2020.

“We look forward to a long and productive relationship with our new president, one that will certainly continue to put students first,” board Chairperson Marion A. Bolden said. “We welcome Dr. Boakye’s leadership as we enter the next chapter of Essex County College’s history.”

Boakye started his Essex County College career in 2009 as an assistant professor of economics. In 2013, he was named chairperson of the Division of Business. Prior to becoming interim president, he served as acting dean of liberal arts and business while also continuing his role as Business Division chairperson.

Boakye earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Dundee in Scotland. He also has a Master of Arts in education from Brunel University in London, England, and a Bachelor of Education in social sciences and economics from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana.

“I recognize this has been a very challenging time, but also a time of great opportunities,” Bolden said. “I am confident that Dr. Boakye puts us in the best position to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Since serving as interim president, Boakye oversaw the opening of the College Welcome Center and the groundbreaking for the new 51,700-square-foot West Essex campus building. He worked with Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. to open a COVID-19 testing and then vaccination site in the college’s gymnasium; he welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Phil Murphy and several state officials on a tour of the vaccination site to promote the importance of being vaccinated.

While serving as Business Division chairperson, Boakye spearheaded the successful efforts to secure accreditation from the International Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, making ECC one of only two community colleges in the state to be so recognized. He championed the creation of new academic programs and introduced a Business Week program in which students have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities. His Business Plan Competition initiative has enabled students to develop a specific entrepreneurial idea judged by business professionals. Boakye has been a recipient of the International Teaching Excellence Award from ACBSP.

“I am both humbled and honored to have been selected as president of this outstanding college by the board of trustees,” Boakye said.