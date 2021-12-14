Impact100 Essex announces four finalists for $100,000 Impact Grant

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Impact100 Essex has announced the four finalists for its 2021 Impact Grant. One of these finalists will be voted the recipient of a $100,000 grant during the organization’s annual meeting on Jan. 25.

The 2021 finalists are:

Butterfly Dreamz. Its project, the “Cocoon Club,” connects girls from marginalized communities to mentorship, scholarships and youth-led community action, equipping them to be confident leaders who disrupt the status quo.

South Ward Promise Neighborhood. Its project, “South Ward Healthy Beginnings,” is a plan to improve health and education outcomes for pregnant women and new mothers in Newark’s South Ward.

Urban League of Essex County. Its project, “Essex FreePair: Seeding a Social Enterprise to Empower Vulnerable Populations to Thrive in Place,” melds workforce development training in construction and skilled trades with free home repairs to enable seniors and other vulnerable low-income residents to live safely in their homes.

Volunteer Lawyers for Justice. Its project, “Racial Justice Initiative,” will increase employability for community members who are black, indigenous and people of color, by clearing criminal records and restoring driver’s licenses, providing families in Essex County with greater opportunity to prosper.

“We had a very strong set of applications this year, and are so excited to support such creative and innovative projects,” Impact100 Essex co-convener Helen Mazarakis said.

“We value the opportunity we have to identify local changemakers and help lift them up,” co-convener Margo Greenfield said.

At its annual meeting in January, Impact100 Essex will also announce the recipients of three $15,000 Equity Grants that will be given to local nonprofits led by individuals who are black, indigenous and people of color.

To learn more about Impact100 Essex, go to www.impact100essex.org. For information on becoming a member and upcoming information sessions, contact

membership@impact100essex.org.