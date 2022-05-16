66-year-old inmate dies in Essex County Correctional Facility, authorities investigate

NEWARK, NJ — An inmate at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark died May 14 after being transported to a hospital, according to a statement released by Essex County spokesperson Anthony Puglisi.

“A 66-year-old inmate at the Essex County Correctional Facility was experiencing medical distress this morning and was taken to University Hospital, where he passed away,” the May 14 statement from the county read.

As per the statement, the county is following the procedures established by the Attorney General’s Office; as such, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the ECCF Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the death. According to the statement, no foul play is suspected.