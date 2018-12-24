NJ Transit employees collect toys and coats for the holidays

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is celebrating the season by donating and distributing toys and coats for those in need throughout the state.

“NJ Transit employees are committed to making a difference in the communities where we and our customers live, work and ride our rails and buses,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. “These annual holiday toy and coat drives are a way for us to make the season a little more joyful and festive for New Jersey residents in need.”

NJ Transit employees donated toys at a dozen collection points at NJ Transit facilities throughout the state, which brought in more than 250 new, packaged toys. NJ Transit employees also donated 292 new and gently worn coats to be distributed as the weather turns colder.

During the last several years, NJ Transit personnel have contributed thousands of toys distributed to community-based charitable organizations in New Jersey. This year’s toys will be donated to and distributed by the nonprofit Prevent Child Abuse-New Jersey, a statewide charity that promotes great childhoods, positive parenting and healthy child development.

The 2018 collection of winter outerwear is part of the annual NJ CARES Coat Drive, a statewide effort that collects and distributes tens of thousands of coats annually to New Jersey residents who need but cannot afford winter coats.