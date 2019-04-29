NJ Transit names first customer advocate and chief customer experience officer

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit has created its first customer advocate and chief customer experience officer in the agency’s 40-year history. NJ Transit has named transportation advocate and customer experience leader Stewart Mader to fill the role. The position is dedicated to monitoring and improving the customer experience statewide at every customer touchpoint.

“As NJ Transit continues to rebuild itself as a world-class mass transit agency, restoring safety and reliability to the thousands of commuters who use its service daily, the voices of its riders must be heard,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “I applaud NJ Transit’s leadership for prioritizing those voices, and putting customer service at the forefront of its operations by selecting Stewart Mader as the agency’s first customer advocate and chief customer experience officer, who will use his deep experience advocating for mass transit in our region to monitor customer experience and feedback, and integrate the unique needs of commuters into the agency’s decision making process.”

“NJ Transit is committed to providing our customers with excellent service,” Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chairwoman Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “That starts with listening to our customers and giving them a voice. Creating a customer advocate and establishing a Rider Advisory Council will ensure our customers have a formalized way to be heard and for NJ Transit to address their needs.”

“Stewart Mader’s advocacy for mass transit in our region, most recently as chair of the PATH Riders Council for the last five years, will be an invaluable asset to making the tangible improvements our customers demand and deserve,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. “I look forward to tapping into Stewart’s wealth of experience and customer-focused perspective.”

Prior to joining NJ Transit, Mader worked with Port Authority leadership to establish the PATH Riders Council advisory board. He also created the comprehensive New York & New Jersey Subway Map, and built Transit Standards, a collection of best practices to streamline customer experience. His writing on transit and transportation has appeared in the New York Daily News, Bergen Record and Mobility Lab, a research center on transportation policy.

One of Mader’s first orders of business in his new role will be to create a similar advisory council made up of NJ Transit customers throughout the state, representing all regions and modes of transportation. He’s planning for a launch of the new customer advisory board sometime in the fall.