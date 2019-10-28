Philip Roth Lecture Series continues in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Public Library continues its Philip Roth Lecture Series with a lecture by celebrated author and leading American history scholar Sean Wilentz on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. The lecture will be in Centennial Hall at 5 Washington St., Newark.

Wilentz, a preeminent Princeton University professor, will present a lecture called “American Slavery, American Antislavery.” After his retirement, Roth turned his attention exclusively to studying American history and chose Wilentz to be his guide. Wilentz is the author of a wide range of books including “The Rise of American Democracy,” “No Property in Man: Slavery and Antislavery at the Nation’s Founding” and “Bob Dylan in America.” Admission is free and valet parking is available.

  

