Girl Scout cookies bring smiles to the tired faces of hospital workers

NEWARK, NJ — In a time of crisis, who doesn’t love a Thin Mint cookie?

Thousands of Girl Scout cookies were donated recently to Newark Beth Israel, University Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital, as everyone from environmental services to security guards, from doctors to nurses, took a much-needed cookie break in the midst of this 24/7 emergency response.

The cookies come from Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, which is eager to be creative during these challenging times to express appreciation to those on the front lines.

When door-to-door selling and cookie booths were suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, GSHNJ Girl Scout troops turned to their online ordering platform, Digital Cookie, to help ensure the cookie season carried on successfully.

“Within our community we have so many wonderful Girls Scouts, parents, volunteers and community members who donated cookies,” said Stephanie Quinton, director of product programs at GSHNJ. “In fact, there was such an abundance of cookies that GSHNJ decided who better to receive a box of sunshine than all the hospital workers who are working so tirelessly.”

Currently, GSHNJ has an enormous inventory of Girl Scout cookies which can be bought or easily donated.

“There are several hospitals within our footprint; our goal is to deliver to all of them,” Quinton said. “The cookies are being delivered directly by our delivery agent, Prudent Corporation, keeping the girls safe at home, as well as GSHNJ taking extra precaution to keep everybody safe.”

The donation of cookies is nothing new to GSHNJ. For years, the council participated in donating cookies to Operation Jersey Cares in Raritan, which has donated more than 80,000 boxes to military troops overseas each cookie season. The goal is for the tradition to continue this year, no matter the challenge.

Photos Courtesy of GSHNJ