NJ Transit enhances cleaning efforts at Newark Penn Station

NEWARK, NJ — To protect NJ Transit customers and employees, the hours of operation at Newark Penn Station will be modified overnight to allow for a daily deeper cleaning and disinfection. Until further notice, NJ Transit will close Newark Penn Station overnight from 11 p.m. until 4:30 a.m., reopening daily at that time.

All NJ Transit trains, bus and light rail service operating between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. will continue to run during these hours. During this time, customers will use the Raymond Plaza East entrance to enter and exit the station.

Customers using PATH services at Newark Penn Station during the overnight will board on Track 1, also known as Track B; PATH customers deboarding at NPS will use Track 2. Track H will be closed Monday through Friday between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.