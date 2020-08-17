Newark Beth Israel recognized as Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has been named a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek.

“We deliver approximately 3,000 babies at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center every year and the health and safety of those newborns and their mothers are our top priority. It is an honor to receive this national designation for providing high quality, safe care and an excellent experience to our expecting families,” said Darrell Terry Sr., president and CEO of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey.

Newark Beth Israel is one of 231 hospitals across the country that demonstrated excellence in maternity care, including nine New Jersey hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from the Leapfrog Group.

Hospitals named as Best Maternity Care Hospitals have fully met the Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do to guide our expecting parents through a healthy pregnancy and a rewarding labor and delivery experience,” said Khalid Sawaged, chairperson of obstetrics and gynecology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. “Just as Newark Beth Israel continues to meet and or exceed national safety and quality metrics, we have built a program that does better than benchmark in key maternity quality measures.”