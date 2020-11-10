NJ kicks off ‘Lock It or Lose It’ public awareness campaign

TRENTON, NJ — With thefts of high-end vehicles on the rise statewide, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor announced Oct. 30 the launch of a “Lock It or Lose It” public awareness campaign aimed at discouraging New Jerseyans from leaving their cars unlocked with the key fob inside.

The initiative, which closed Insurance Fraud Awareness Month, seeks to counter the steady increase in luxury vehicle thefts that cost the insurance industry billions of dollars each year nationwide in claim payouts and investigative costs, and give rise to insurance fraud and other crimes.

The new campaign’s “Lock It or Lose It” slogan will begin appearing in ads running on billboards, radio and on cable television stations across New Jersey, along with a warning that stolen cars may be used to commit more serious crimes.

“Auto theft isn’t just for joyriding anymore. It could be a critical first step in the commission of much more serious crimes like murder and robbery,” Grewal said. “We want people to realize that carelessly leaving their key fobs in their unlocked cars or leaving their cars running and unattended is an open invitation to car thieves who need a vehicle to carry out their criminal agenda.”

Concerns about the criminal domino effect of stolen cars come at a time when auto thefts in general are trending downward in the state, but thefts of high-end vehicles — loosely defined as fewer than five years’ old with a sticker price of $50,000 or more — are rising.

Statistics compiled by the New Jersey State Police show that from January through September of 2020, a total of 7,131 autos were reported stolen statewide, 4.4 percent fewer than reported during the same period in 2019. However, high-end auto thefts climbed 7.5 percent to 1,501.

It is a trend being played out across the country. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, while national vehicle thefts have enjoyed a steady decline for the last three years, the number of vehicles stolen with keys or fobs left inside has been increasing some 10 percent each year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 40 percent and 50 percent of vehicle theft is due to driver error, which includes leaving vehicle doors unlocked and leaving keys or fobs inside.

Reports from New Jersey law enforcement agencies put that percentage even higher.

While hard and fast statistics are not available, it is estimated that nearly all high-end thefts in the state involve vehicles that were left running unattended or unlocked with the key fob inside.

“Ironically, car thieves are stealing vehicles that are equipped with advanced anti-theft technology, but that technology is rendered useless when owners make the decision to leave key fobs inside their cars. This careless behavior encourages criminals to look for easy targets,” said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “The consequences of car theft are multifaceted. Stolen vehicles are often used in the commission of crimes, and the astronomical costs to insurance companies affect the insurance premiums of policyholders. A vast amount of car thefts can be avoided by simply locking your vehicles and keeping fobs in a safe location.”

Some police departments are beginning to document the link between vehicle theft and violent crime. The evidence being collected is expected to confirm what many in law enforcement can already surmise from anecdotes: that stolen cars and violent crime go hand-in-hand.

“As director of Newark’s Department of Public Safety, I have encouraged our residents at community meetings and through social media to not leave their cars running unattended because the risk of them being a victim increases when they park near convenience stores, gas stations, vacant lots and in their driveways,” Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose said. “Please make sure your car is turned off and locked before you leave your vehicle. Last year, 25 percent of the cars stolen in the city were left running and unattended.”