Construction management firm donates furniture to Newark library

NEWARK, NJ — Shawmut Design and Construction, a national construction management firm, recently delivered a donation of more than 200 pieces of high-end commercial office furniture to Newark Public Library. Shawmut partnered with client Soho House to donate the furniture before construction begins on Soho’s new space.

Shawmut volunteers and partners packed, transported, delivered and assembled the furniture for Newark Public Library over the course of two days. The library will be using the furniture — including desks, chairs and tables — throughout the Main Library.

“Giving back to our partners and the communities we work in is a fundamental piece of our culture, and I am so proud of our New York and New Jersey project teams for identifying this donation possibility, then making it happen with the support of both Soho House and Newark Public Library,” said David Margolius, executive vice president of Shawmut’s New York Metro region. “The coordination and communication to repurpose the furniture — especially in this overall pandemic environment — was gratifying to be a part of, and our first call was to our partners at Newark Public Library.”

Margolius joined Newark Public Library Director Joslyn Bowling Dixon as the team delivered the furniture to the Main Library, where Shawmut is currently working on the Philip Roth Personal Library.

“The Newark Public Library is a haven for all and, as such, it is a well-worn, well-loved space. Because of that, it is always in need of physical updates. Shawmut’s generous donation of this high-quality furniture enables us to provide a clean and comfortable working, reading and resting place for those visiting our libraries,” Bowling Dixon said. “Our funds are largely committed to programming that meets our neighbors’ needs, including students, job-seekers, seniors, people with disabilities and more, so a donation like this fills a void that we greatly appreciate.”

Photos Courtesy of Terese Kelly Greer