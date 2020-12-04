Reward for information on missing woman increased to $10K

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Dec. 1 that Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the disappearance of Venika Williams, 28, of Newark, who has been missing since Dec. 22, 2017.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office took over the investigation in July 2020. At that time, a $5,000 reward was offered; the sheriff recently approved the higher reward.

Williams was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in Newark. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.