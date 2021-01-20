RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers declare racism to be a public health crisis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — In recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 402 years of racism in the country, RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers School of Public Health join others around the nation to declare that racism is a public health crisis and that black lives matter.

In an effort to ensure a more equitable and just world for black and brown people, the two organizations developed a call to action in the form of a pledge, which has been adopted by groups that include academia, government, business and community‐based organizations.

Racism hurts the health of communities by depriving people of the opportunity to attain their highest level of health. It is the fundamental cause of health disparities that are inextricably tied with poverty, inadequate housing, under-resourced and thus underperforming schools, police brutality, mass incarceration, food deserts, food swamps, unemployment or underemployment, wage disparity, stress, poor access to health care, and violence, all of which are substantial barriers to health equity.

“In order to achieve health equity, eliminate health care disparities, and create more vital communities, we must identify and address racial injustices,” said Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “We must fearlessly commit to listening; confronting policies, systems and structures that perpetuate and uphold racism; and holding conversations that lead to actionable change.”

The pledge outlines collaborative steps that organizations must take in order to move toward an antiracist and more equitable world.

“As anchor institutions within our communities, we must lead the way in addressing racial and social inequities that impact the health and well-being of our diverse communities,” said DeAnna Minus-Vincent, senior vice president, as well as chief social integration and health equity strategist, for RWJBarnabas Health.

The pledge, which was initially signed by Halkitis, Minus-Vincent and Dr. Ernani Sadural, director of global health at RWJBarnabas Health, will also be signed by local organizations that have expressed a unified commitment to addressing equity and disparities in health care, and dismantling systemic racism.

