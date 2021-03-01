Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship announces 2021 semifinalists

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation recently announced the semifinalists for its highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Through this award, the foundation supports talented community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

This year’s 406 semifinalists were chosen from a pool of more than 1,500 applicants attending 398 community colleges in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Among the semifinalists are:

Essex County College students Victoria Aderibigbe, Shenille Francois and Melissa Rodriguez.

“The research is clear: our community colleges are full of talented students with a diversity of experiences that contribute to their educational journey. We see this in our applicant pool every year, and are excited to recognize this group of semifinalists for their academic achievements,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We are especially impressed by the incredible perseverance and drive these students have exhibited during such an unprecedented year.”

The scholarship recipients will be announced in April. In addition to financial support, selected Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising from the foundation to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for their careers. The students will additionally receive opportunities for internships, study abroad and graduate school funding.

Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service, and leadership. Students must be currently enrolled in community college and residing in the United States.