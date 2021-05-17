UCC, foundation to host free tech career panel for Newark youth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and the Arman Roy Foundation have teamed up to host a free TechSpark Career Panel on Friday, May 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Side Park for STEAM students in the city of Newark. The career panel will feature four professionals currently excelling in the technology field.

The free event requires online registration, which will be cut off at 50 students. Interested applicants must be in grades eight through 12 or be a recent high school graduate; they can secure their spot by signing up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ucc-arman-roy-foundation-techspark-career-panel-tickets-153490856283.

“We’re so excited to offer something different to the youth at West Side Park and the city of Newark,” UCC Director of Youth, Family and Senior Services Yucleidis Melendez said. “Many of our students are interested in tech careers. To come together with the Arman Roy Foundation and offer this opportunity to them is a blessing.”

The objective of the panel is to educate and inspire Newark students by allowing them to hear from a group of successful individuals who have a wide array of professional experience in the technology industry. The panelists will share their own journeys toward their careers, and offer glimpses into the diversity of tech-related jobs and insights into the types of skills and experiences needed to build a tech career.

The panel will feature financial technology product leader Mohini Jaiswal, RocketClub Hoboken President Paulo Nunes, Digital Air Technologies & Analytics President Richard Thompson and Per Scholas business solutions manager Dante Ward.

“Digital skills are in hot demand, and the majority of all U.S. jobs now involve some level of tech know-how,” Arman Roy Foundation founder Manisha Roy said. “We are excited to host the TechSpark Panel in partnership with UCC and spark some amazing future tech careers for Newark youth.”

Photos Courtesy of Richard Greco