Newark Beth Israel receives $15K grant for family food program

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has been awarded a grant of $15,000 from the Provident Bank Foundation to support Newark Beth Israel’s Farm-to-Family Food Box Program.

This program provides new and expecting mothers who are receiving care at Newark Beth Israel’s Women’s Health Center with a farm-to-family food box, which includes a variety of local seasonal produce, eggs and bread, and nutrition education materials. The food boxes are conveniently delivered every other week to the homes of participants who qualify.

“Newark Beth Israel Medical Center is committed to addressing social determinants of health such as food insecurity and this grant from the Provident Bank Foundation will help us empower even more families with the tools they need to live healthier lives,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

“With the pandemic has come an even more urgent need for our mothers to obtain healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Barbara Mintz, senior vice president of healthy living and community engagement at RWJBarnabas Health. “Our Farm-to-Family Food Box Program empowers mothers to be healthy during pregnancy and beyond with food deliveries and virtual education classes.”

“We are pleased to help further valuable initiatives put forth by local organizations who are working every day to strengthen the lives of residents in our communities,” foundation Executive Director Samantha Plotino said. “We will continue to provide support to these important organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and for the individuals they serve.”

The Farm-to-Family Food Box Program is facilitated by Newark Beth Israel’s Wellness Team, a group of registered dietitians who operate several community wellness initiatives at the hospital, including the Women’s Wellness Pantry at the Rev. Dr. Ronald B. Christian Community Health and Wellness Center, a Farmers Market every Thursday at The Beth Greenhouse and more than 40 wellness classes for the community every month.

For more information about the Farm-to-Family Food Box Program and other Wellness Programs at NBIMC, visit rwjbh.org/NewarkBeth.