Newark Beth Israel Medical Center celebrates Pride Month

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, June 1, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, raised the flag in celebration and recognition of National LGBTQ-plus Pride Awareness Month. Newark Beth Israel’s Business Resource Group, P.R.I.D.E. — Providing Respect, Inclusion, Dignity and Empowerment — hosted the annual event.

“Newark Beth Israel Medical Center recognizes the importance of fostering diversity, inclusion and equity for our patients, employees and the surrounding community. This month we are proud to raise the LGBTQ-plus flag and to raise awareness about the disparities that impact this community,” hospital President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has received four consecutive Healthcare Equality Index designations for promoting equitable and inclusive care for LGBTQ-plus patients and their families.

The following flags will be on display in one of the hospital’s main corridors throughout the month of June: Transgender Pride Flag, Philadelphia People of Color Flag, Gender Fluid Pride Flag, Intersex Pride Flag, Coexist Flag, Progress Pride Flag, Ally Flag, Pansexual Pride Flag, Nonbinary Pride Flag, Equality Pride Flag and Bisexual Pride Flag.

In addition, employees will participate in several events that celebrate the LGBTQ-plus community, such as “Bright Color Fridays” where staff may choose to wear colorful clothing on Friday, and an internal department decorating contest.