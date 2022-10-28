AG announces prison sentences for operators of drug-distribution network in Newark

TRENTON, NJ — On Oct. 24, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-through” purchases of heroin. The illegal ring was dismantled as a result of an eight-month investigation led by the New Jersey State Police in 2018.

The four men pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme on May 2. In a hearing before Superior Court Judge Harold W. Fullilove Jr. in Essex County on Sept. 9, they were sentenced as follows:

Dashon Coleman, 40, of Kearny, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 14 years in state prison, including a 42-month period of parole ineligibility. He pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and second-degree unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Hashawn Landrum, 42, of Newark, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 10 years in state prison, including a 42-month period of parole ineligibility. He pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of a firearm in the commission of a CDS offense.

Lamon Thomas, 50, of Newark, was sentenced to seven years in state prison. He pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

Quameer Elamin, 30, of Newark, was sentenced to an aggregate term of five years in state prison, including a 42-month period of parole ineligibility. He pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with intent to distribute and second-degree unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

The four men were arrested in December 2018, following the eight-month “Operation Drive-Through” investigation targeting a drug distribution operation based on Ridgewood Avenue in Newark. The investigation also resulted in the seizure of two AR-15 assault rifles, 10 handguns, one tactical shotgun, seven large-capacity ammunition magazines, more than 100,000 bags of heroin, more than a kilogram of crack and powder cocaine, and more than $195,000 in cash.

“These defendants operated a large-scale drug trafficking operation in a residential neighborhood and put significant quantities of heroin into our communities,” Platkin said. “I commend the detectives and prosecutors who worked together to take down this illegal operation and bring the defendants to justice. Their hard work not only held these men accountable, it made life safer for this Newark community, prevented thousands of potentially fatal doses of heroin from reaching users across the region and removed dangerous guns from the street.”

“The sheer volume of drugs, guns and money recovered in this investigation tells us that this was a major drug operation being run by individuals armed and prepared to use violence to defend their business against rivals,” said Pearl Minato, director of the Division of Criminal Justice. “The prison sentences announced today ensure these men won’t be operating any illicit activities for years to come and sends a strong message that harsh punishment awaits anyone caught trafficking narcotics in our communities.”