Anesthesiologist from Newark brings hope aboard USNS Comfort

CARTAGENA, Colombia — Lt. Cmdr. Richard Moses, an anesthesiologist from Newark, assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort, prepares a young Colombian patient for reconstructive surgery aboard the Comfort on Nov. 17. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, and Central and South America.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post