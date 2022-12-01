Anesthesiologist from Newark brings hope aboard USNS Comfort

By on

Photo Courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Soto

CARTAGENA, Colombia — Lt. Cmdr. Richard Moses, an anesthesiologist from Newark, assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort, prepares a young Colombian patient for reconstructive surgery aboard the Comfort on Nov. 17. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

