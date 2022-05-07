Archdiocese of Newark celebrates 500 years of Filipino Christianity with vibrant festivities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Following a year-long jubilee, hundreds of Filipino Catholics from throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties filled Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart for the Archdiocese of Newark’s final celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines on May 1.

The festivities began with a massive procession that highlighted some of the Philippines’ many faith traditions, including Simbang Gabi and Santacruzan. This procession was meant to embody the pageantry that is a hallmark of Filipino worship. As a result, many of the participants carried in intricately designed statues of religious figures, while others dressed in elaborate, vibrantly colored costumes and cultural attire. It all culminated in the observance of Flores de Mayo, a Filipino institution in which numerous people placed flowers on a large effigy of the Virgin Mary.

Once the procession concluded, Bishop Michael Saporito blessed those gathered during a joyful Mass. He also delivered an impassioned homily.

“Faith, family and community are essential to disciples of Jesus, and I know that the Filipino people know that so incredibly well,” Saporito said. “It has been 500 years of tradition, faith and culture.”

Photos Courtesy of Julio Eduardo Herrera/Archdiocese