Archdiocese of Newark distributes school supplies to students in need

NEWARK, NJ — Mercy House, a resource and referral center operated by the Archdiocese of Newark Respect Life Office, distributed dozens of backpacks and hundreds of school supplies to families in need during its annual back-to-school giveaway at its Newark location, 620 Clinton Ave., on Aug. 30.

Dozens of local families and children in need attended the event. Every child who visited left with a backpack filled to the brim with supplies, such as lunchboxes, notebooks, paper, rulers, pencils, pens, crayons, art supplies, calculators and more — all having been donated by archdiocesan parishes, schools, individuals and organizations. Two moms also received uniforms and school shoes for their children.

“There have been times in the past when children could not start school because they did not have supplies or proper uniforms,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of the Respect Life Office and Mercy House. “We will help any mom who needs help with these supplies. We want to make sure that each child and family has essentials.”

Photos Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark